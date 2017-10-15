More Videos

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

Fossil Ridge student crafts 'Don't Shoot' homecoming mum 2:05

Mean Tweets read by 8 year old girl 2:48

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

  • Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion'

    The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has hired an attorney and plans to file the grievance under the collective bargaining agreement, a source close to Kaepernick told USA Today reporter Mike Jones.

Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com