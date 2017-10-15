RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

1:18 Mansfield defense makes a statement Pause

1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

2:05 Don't Shoot Mum

0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:41 TCU protesters march over DACA decision

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know