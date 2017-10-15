RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston ran out of the tunnel together during their game Friday night. Video by Stacie Richie and Ronda Travis
Student makes "Don't Shoot" homecoming mum
Six medical helicopters arrived Saturday morning for the Association of Air Medical Services annual convention in Fort Worth. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
Willis Patrick and the rest of the Mansfield offensive line plowed the way for the Tigers' 306 yards rushing on 49 attempts.
Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry laments the injury to Martin QB Juma Otoviano as his team takes the driver's seat after a 27-16 win.
Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones tackles and spins around an Arlington Martin for a short gain.
Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones received a pitch from T.J. Jones Jr. and returned a kickoff 98 yards against Martin.
Boswell had to stop a 2-point conversion attempt late to escape with a 25-23 victory at Brewer.
Senior Breshun Berry, who plays offense, defense and special teams, scored on a blocked FG return and a reception in the Pioneers’ win at Brewer.
Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas heaved a touchdown pass to senior receiver Breshun Berry, who made the catch between two Brewer defenders.
The Pioneers got a blocked field goal return for a touchdown from senior Breshun Berry (3) to squeeze by Brewer and stay undefeated.
The SMU helicopter touched down at games in Birdville and Keller to watch recent recruits.
Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football
Colts quarterback D’Montae Davis gave Arlington a 7-0 lead over Lamar on what started as a mistake.
The big game of the week as 4-1 Mansfield hosts 5-0 Arlington Martin from Newsom Stadium.
Arlington Martin is 5-0 and 2-0 in District 4-6A. Mansfield is 4-1, 2-0. Kickoff is 7:30 tonight at Newsom Stadium.