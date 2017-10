0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games Pause

0:20 RAW: Mansfield safety helicopters Martin running back

1:22 SMU coach Chad Morris soars across North Texas for some Friday night lights

0:45 Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

0:55 Breshun Berry scores on offense and special teams for Boswell

1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones