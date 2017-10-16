The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW
Bird's Fort played a significant role in North Texas history. Nothing is left of the old fort, which sits near the master-planned Viridian development in north Arlington. Robert Kembell, president of the Nehemiah Co., which manages Viridian, hopes it will one day be the site of a cultural center or museum.
