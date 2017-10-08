More Videos

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:43

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations

Pause
Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar 0:57

Grapevine WR has 4 touchdowns vs FW Dunbar

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:41

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel 0:38

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel

  • A local lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then got a spot on primetime TV

    Four years ago Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, Texas, weighed 180 pounds, but not in the most attractive way, as he put it. After adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen that helped him shed 40 pounds, he has landed himself a spot on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge. The hit TV show on the CMT network.

A local lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then got a spot on primetime TV

Four years ago Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, Texas, weighed 180 pounds, but not in the most attractive way, as he put it. After adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen that helped him shed 40 pounds, he has landed himself a spot on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge. The hit TV show on the CMT network.
Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com