A local lab chemist got rid of his dad bod, then got a spot on primetime TV

Four years ago Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, Texas, weighed 180 pounds, but not in the most attractive way, as he put it. After adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen that helped him shed 40 pounds, he has landed himself a spot on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge. The hit TV show on the CMT network.