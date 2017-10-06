More Videos

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun 1:28

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Pause
Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:41

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump

Dallas-based airline sends supplies, cash to employees in Puerto Rico 2:50

Dallas-based airline sends supplies, cash to employees in Puerto Rico

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse 8:01

Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 2:13

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson 1:34

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

  • RAW: South Hills with quick strikes

    Scorpions QB Trey Jones hooks up with Kyland Phillips to give South Hills an early 14-0 lead.

RAW: South Hills with quick strikes

Scorpions QB Trey Jones hooks up with Kyland Phillips to give South Hills an early 14-0 lead.
Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com