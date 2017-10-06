More Videos

Plano police release video of Grapevine suspect 0:06

Plano police release video of Grapevine suspect

Pause
Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:41

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson 1:34

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

Dallas Mavs Dancers 2:19

Dallas Mavs Dancers

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 2:13

Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

    Owner Tommy Manion says he used a BB gun to calm a stallion at a cutting horse event in Whitesboro in July.

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Owner Tommy Manion says he used a BB gun to calm a stallion at a cutting horse event in Whitesboro in July.