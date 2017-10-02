Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty brain dead, on life support after cardiac arrest, media report

CBS News reported Monday that Tom Petty, the rocker who hit it big in the 1970s as the lead singer of his band the Heartbreakers, had died at age 66.

But website TMZ, which was the first to report that Petty had been taken gravely ill Sunday night, has disputed that report.

“Sources tell us at 10:30 Monday morning a chaplain was called to Tom’s hospital room,” TMZ posted Monday afternoon.

“We’re told the family has a do not resuscitate order on Tom. The singer is not expected to live throughout the day, but he’s still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer’s death is inaccurate — the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. handled the emergency.”

CBS News was the first to announce that Petty had died.

Petty was rushed to the hospital in full cardiac arrest Sunday night after he was found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu, Calif., home, TMZ was the first to report on Monday.

TMZ reported Monday that Petty had no brain activity and was taken off life support.

Petty’s personal appearances manager told Fox News the office had “no comment at this time.”

The “Free Fallin’” singer’s condition was critical from the time EMTs arrived at his home, the website reported.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrapped up a lengthy tour Sept. 25 in California, according to the New York Daily News.

The Heartbreakers had been touring to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary. The band wrapped up the last, long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, Forbes reported.

Hits by the Florida native and his band include “I Won’t Back Down” and “American Girl.”

According to the web site setlist.fm, Petty and the Heartbreakers’ first show in Kansas City was in September 1978 at the Uptown Theater as part of the “You’re Gonna Get It” tour.

In January 1980, he performed at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan., as part of the “Damn the Torpedoes” tour.

In March 1983, they headlined at Municipal Auditorium during their “Long After Dark” tour. They would perform a total of 14 shows in Kansas City, the most recent of which was June 2 at the Sprint Center. Joe Walsh opened the show. Other openers for Petty in Kansas City included Steve Winwood, Jackson Browne, the Black Crowes the Drive-By Truckers and Lucinda Williams.

In July 1986, Petty came to Sandstone Amphitheater in Bonner Springs with Bob Dylan as part of Dylan’s True Confessions Tour.

Petty told Rolling Stone in December that this year’s tour would probably be his “last big one.”

“I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country,” Petty told Rolling Stone. “It’s very likely we’ll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties.

“I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

CBS News tweeted out what the singer told his fans at his final Hollywood concert: “I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time.”