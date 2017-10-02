Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 500, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.