  Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 500, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 500, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed.
Storyful and AP
A video sent by Peter Trevino to the Star-Telegram Facebook page records the sound of nonstop gunfire during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Flashes from the gunfire can be seen very faintly.