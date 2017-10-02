A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. John Locher AP
A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. John Locher AP

Latest News

Watch: President Trump to address nation on Las Vegas shooting

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 02, 2017 9:26 AM

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on the Las Vegas shooting at 10:30 a.m. eastern. You can watch here:

The mass shooting at a Jason Aldean concert, which killed at least 50 and injured at least 400, is the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Law enforcement say 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself as officers closed in on him.

Trump tweeted his sympathy for the victims early Monday:

It’s the first shooting on such a large scale to occur during Trump’s presidency. But the Pulse nightclub shooting, which killed 49 people and was formerly the most deadly shooting in U.S. history, occurred while Trump was president-elect. His response to that tragedy was widely criticized, by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Trump was also criticized for his response to the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. A man drove his car into a crowd of people who were protesting a white supremacist rally being held in the area. One woman was killed in the attack and 19 were injured.

After days of mostly silence on the attack, as many called on Trump to condemn white supremacy, Trump eventually gave a statement that sparked outrage.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” the president said in a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

There have been mass casualties and terror attacks in foreign countries since Trump has been president, and his responses to those tragedies have inspired mixed reactions. He was largely supportive of Spain after a terrorist attack in August left 13 dead and 80 injured in Barcelona.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:10

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel
Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics
Mark Cuban unveils the Dallas Mavericks new locker room 3:00

Mark Cuban unveils the Dallas Mavericks new locker room

View More Video