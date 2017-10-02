Watch: President Trump to address nation on Las Vegas shooting

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on the Las Vegas shooting at 10:30 a.m. eastern. You can watch here:
The mass shooting at a Jason Aldean concert, which killed at least 50 and injured at least 400, is the deadliest shooting in U.S. history. Law enforcement say 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself as officers closed in on him.
Trump tweeted his sympathy for the victims early Monday:
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
It’s the first shooting on such a large scale to occur during Trump’s presidency. But the Pulse nightclub shooting, which killed 49 people and was formerly the most deadly shooting in U.S. history, occurred while Trump was president-elect. His response to that tragedy was widely criticized, by Democrats and Republicans alike.
Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016
Trump was also criticized for his response to the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. A man drove his car into a crowd of people who were protesting a white supremacist rally being held in the area. One woman was killed in the attack and 19 were injured.
After days of mostly silence on the attack, as many called on Trump to condemn white supremacy, Trump eventually gave a statement that sparked outrage.
“I think there is blame on both sides,” the president said in a combative exchange with reporters at Trump Tower in Manhattan. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”
There have been mass casualties and terror attacks in foreign countries since Trump has been president, and his responses to those tragedies have inspired mixed reactions. He was largely supportive of Spain after a terrorist attack in August left 13 dead and 80 injured in Barcelona.
