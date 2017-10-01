Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics
Dallas Cowboys players stood with their hands over their hearts, while the national anthem was played inside AT&T Stadium, before they took on the Los Angeles Rams. Fans shared differing opinions on player’s protesting, but agreed that President Donald Trump should stick to politics.
More Videos
2:39
Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics
3:00
Mark Cuban unveils the Dallas Mavericks new locker room
1:14
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: 'I expect players to stand' for anthem