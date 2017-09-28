The truth about prescription opioids and addiction
Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together. Credit: CDC
More Videos
1:32
The truth about prescription opioids and addiction
3:28
NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme
0:44
Louisville president 'angry' about recruiting scandal
69:15
Ride along with Fort Worth's bus boss
0:46
Vehicle knocks woman out of her shoes in downtown Fort Worth
0:40
Viral video shows a suspect snatch woman's purse at a popular bar in Fort Worth
3:03
A sneak peek of Fort Worth's Whiskey Ranch
0:15
Firefighters battle a house fire in North Richland Hills
0:54
Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem
1:13
Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty
1:17
Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors
0:17
Two Fort Worth officers injured after crashing into bank wall
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.