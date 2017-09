More Videos

0:15 Firefighters battle a 1-alarm blaze in North Richland Hills

0:54 Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

1:13 Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

1:17 Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors

0:17 Two Fort Worth officers injured after crashing into bank wall

1:05 Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener

1:31 Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0

0:19 RAW: Waco safety puts the boom on Midway

2:31 "It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit

0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic

1:24 "Out of this world!" Longhorn sells for $165,000