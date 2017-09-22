More Videos

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 0:55

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Pause
TCU vs. Oklahoma State: What know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys 35:09

TCU vs. Oklahoma State: What know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

North Side tries for perfect 3-0 start to the football season 1:10

North Side tries for perfect 3-0 start to the football season

Big Tex on the job at the State Fair of Texas 1:10

Big Tex on the job at the State Fair of Texas

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment 0:29

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:34

Time lapse of Big Tex's big day

Candidate Beto O'Rourke talks about the F-35 in Fort Worth 0:55

Candidate Beto O'Rourke talks about the F-35 in Fort Worth

  • RAW: North Side receiver goes airborne

    A 32-yard strike gave Fort Worth North Side the early lead vs. Diamond Hill Jarvis.

RAW: North Side receiver goes airborne

A 32-yard strike gave Fort Worth North Side the early lead vs. Diamond Hill Jarvis.
Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com