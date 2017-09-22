Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
A man trapped under rubble from a collapse textile factory emerges to a cheering crowd. Genaro Lozano, who filmed these videos, said he overheard the man saying that more people were still alive in the building as he was being led away.
Twitter/Genaro Lozano via Storyful
