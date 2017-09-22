More Videos

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Pause
'Days of Glory' for Texas high school football players 2:25

"Days of Glory" for Texas high school football players

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late 1:01

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:35

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Play catch with Yu Darvish 1:48

Play catch with Yu Darvish

  • Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

    A man trapped under rubble from a collapse textile factory emerges to a cheering crowd. Genaro Lozano‏, who filmed these videos, said he overheard the man saying that more people were still alive in the building as he was being led away.

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

A man trapped under rubble from a collapse textile factory emerges to a cheering crowd. Genaro Lozano‏, who filmed these videos, said he overheard the man saying that more people were still alive in the building as he was being led away.
Twitter/Genaro Lozano via Storyful
Allen defense delivers

Latest News

Allen defense delivers

The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Latest News

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.