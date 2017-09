More Videos

0:57 RAW: Watch this Lone Star interception and a vicious block on the return

0:29 Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

0:25 RAW: Fossil Ridge football strikes first against Rowlett

0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

0:47 Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him

35:09 TCU vs. Oklahoma State: What know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys

0:09 Police seek woman in connection with murder

2:01 Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner

2:02 Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

3:11 Aransas Pass drone video shows Hurricane Harvey destruction

1:49 Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research

0:45 What makes Fort Worth Funky Town?