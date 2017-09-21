More Videos

Aledo's last lead 0:33

Aledo's last lead

Pause
South Hills student chose district's new concert grand piano 2:08

South Hills student chose district's new concert grand piano

RAW: DaDa Anderson’s game-winner for College Station 0:24

RAW: DaDa Anderson’s game-winner for College Station

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Granbury man pleads for life before Arizona police kill him, body cam footage shows 1:04

Granbury man pleads for life before Arizona police kill him, body cam footage shows

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Titletown, TX, Episode 21: Where are they now? 6:57

Titletown, TX, Episode 21: Where are they now?

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo 0:29

RAW: Monterren Parks is money for Aledo

  • TCU vs. Oklahoma State: What you need to know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys

    Mac Engel and Carlos Mendez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram break down Saturday's game in Stillwater, Okla.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State: What you need to know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys

Mac Engel and Carlos Mendez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram break down Saturday's game in Stillwater, Okla.
WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Latest News

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.