More Videos

'Flip or Flop Fort Worth' stars are on a mission 3:14

'Flip or Flop Fort Worth' stars are on a mission

Pause
Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 0:28

Is this the best volleyball save of all time?

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

  • Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

    FWISD kicked off a pilot program to help students read in nine barbershops in east and southeast Fort Worth.

Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

FWISD kicked off a pilot program to help students read in nine barbershops in east and southeast Fort Worth.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com