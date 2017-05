House fire started by barbecue grill

Firefighters from several area departments (White Settlement, Lake Worth, River Oaks, Aledo, Everman, Crowley and Rendon) assisted Benbrook at a two-alarm house fire in the 3400 block of Silver Saddle Court in rural Tarrant County late Sunday. The fire, started by a barbecue grill, destroyed the home and the two residents were able to escape, Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis said.