18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:43 Joey Gallo leads Rangers with five homers after two more Friday

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

4:47 Bernie Sanders speaks at "Come Together Fight Back" rally

1:41 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

0:58 Nick Lodolo and TCU play 'the strike game' to win opener vs. Baylor