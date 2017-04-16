Astro, the featured dog in the Trinity GAP Walk-a-thon
The four-legged friend use a special chair to help him eat because of a digestion disorder. “We love taking care of Astro,” said Steffenie Vela, the club sponsor. “It’s so cute to see Astro run to his chair and wait for our volunteers to feed him with a spoon.” GAP has incurred expenses for vet bills amounting to nearly $8,000 in the past few months, so they are encouraging the community to donate to their cause.
More Videos
1:07
Astro, the featured dog in the Trinity GAP Walk-a-thon
7:46
Trump Tax March
1:36
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Mayfield Road in Arlington
2:34
Teen killed leaving party in Fort Worth
5:37
Mac Attack and Ice Debate the Mavs' Future
1:35
Looking back: When Fort Worth's emergency sirens went off when they shouldn't have
0:43
Arlington police officer dies of cancer at 45
5:21
Fort Worth Concealed Carry Expo
1:59
Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' stars Friday night
0:41
Emergency sirens go off overnight in Dallas
1:47
Man fatally shot in Dallas shooting
1:13
Trump border wall design unveiled by Fort Worth firm