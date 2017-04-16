Astro, the featured dog in the Trinity GAP Walk-a-thon

The four-legged friend use a special chair to help him eat because of a digestion disorder. “We love taking care of Astro,” said Steffenie Vela, the club sponsor. “It’s so cute to see Astro run to his chair and wait for our volunteers to feed him with a spoon.” GAP has incurred expenses for vet bills amounting to nearly $8,000 in the past few months, so they are encouraging the community to donate to their cause.