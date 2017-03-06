Top Ten Things to Do, March 9-16, 2017

‘Deer’
1 Stage West’s latest world premiere, by New York playwright Aaron Mark, is this dark comedy about what happens after a couple runs over a deer on the way to a vacation cabin. It’s being billed as Coen brothers meets “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” — yes, please. After two nights of previews, “Deer” opens Saturday and runs through April 9 at 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. $31-$35, with discounts for previews, and for students, seniors and military. 817-784-9378; stagewest.org.
‘Townes Van Zandt and the Fort Worth Blues’
2 The late, great Fort Worth-born country artist and widely admired songwriter is getting a hometown tribute 20 years after his too-early death. Bruce Payne (who’ll sing and play guitar) has written a multimedia show that tells Van Zandt’s story with help from a small cast of narrators and fellow musicians. 8 p.m. Saturday at 1628 Fifth Ave., Fort Worth. $15. 817-923-9500; www.artsfifthavenue.org.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre
3 Once a year, the excellent Dallas Black Dance Theatre brings one of its “Dancing Beyond Borders” performances to Fort Worth. The main company and DBDT: Encore (the former DBDT II) join for a program of pieces set to Motown, a quartet and (because it’s Cowtown?) country music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the W.E. Scott Theatre in the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 3505 W. Lancaster Ave. $32.50. dbdt.com.
Sunday Cinema Series
4 Sunday nights, when the Four Day Weekend theater in Sundance Square is usually dark, the Lone Star Film Festival is stepping in to host a weekly film screening. The lineup announced so far is an interesting mix Hollywood classics, indies, foreign films, documentaries and even short films — total film-geek catnip. Up this Sunday: the 1994 Coen brothers comedy The Hudsucker Proxy. 7 p.m. Sunday at 312 Houston St., Fort Worth. $10, $35 for a five-film pass, $200 for all 30 screenings (they started March 5). sundaycinemaseries.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
5 Dallas goes green almost a week early, with its massive annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade (one of the nation’s biggest) starting 11 a.m. Saturday. It runs along Upper Greenville Avenue from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard, with more than 50 floats and a Festival Zone (just south of Lovers Lane) that includes Brew Fest with Peticolas beers (open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $40 admission), and bands and DJs (including Jimmy Eat World) after the parade. dallasstpatricksparade.com
‘Madame Butterfly’
6 Dallas Opera’s blockbuster this season is one of the most popular operas there is, Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, which is full of tunes and scenes that even most casual opera fans will know. The star is interesting for opera buffs: the Chinese soprano Hui He, who became famous in Europe for this role, and was chosen to sing it in Italy on the work’s 100th anniversary (a big deal). It opens Friday and repeats five times through March 26 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Dallas. $23-$229. 214-443-1000; dallasopera.org.
‘Rodgers and Hammerstein at the Movies”
7 This weekend’s Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra pops program gives Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical scores a moment in the spotlight. Though the actors and vivid 1950s cinematography get their due, too, on a screen above the stage, the orchestra and conductor Stuart Malina aim to make Richard Rodgers’ tunes sing even more. Friday-Sunday at Bass hall. $30-$85. 817-665-6000; fwsymphony.org.
Tater Tots and Beer Festival
8 The website for this festival includes an FAQ page, but it didn’t answer two burning questions: People frequently ask questions about tater-tot festivals? And what varieties of tater tots can we expect? But multiple tater-tot creations will apparently be served, along with plenty of craft beers to go with. 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Park, 750 Beach St., Fort Worth. $36 general admission includes lots of tots and beer samples; $75 VIP. tatertotfestival.com
‘Mexico 1900-1950’
9 The full name of the Dallas Museum of Art’s new show is “México 1900-1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde,” and it’s as big as its name, with about 200 pieces telling the story of Mexico’s artistic heyday through painting, sculpture, film, photography and drawings. One aim is to highlight important artists, including little-known women, who’ve been overshadowed Kahlo and Rivera. But a significant highlight will be mural-sized political works by Rivera, Orozco and others that will be seen together for the first time in decades. Sunday-July 17 at 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas. $16, with discounts for seniors, students, and military; free for age 11 and younger. dma.org.
‘No Man’s Land’
10 This should be fun: Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in a play by Harold Pinter about a couple of aging writers who trade stories and play power games as they get drunk in a pub, then in one man’s home. It’s a National Theatre Live broadcast of a production from Wyndham’s Theatre in London, though the two did it on Broadway first. The broadcasts, brought to Fort Worth by Amphibian Stage Productions, are 2 and 7 p.m. March 15 and 1 p.m. March 18 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. $20. 817-923-3012; amphibianstage.com.
