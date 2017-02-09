North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

Almost 400 teams competed in the region, and the top 60 teams fought it out Saturday at the ninth annual F.I.R.S.T. LEGO League competition championship. The competition is designed to get students interested in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.