Officer decides not to shoot, dog takes suspect down

A Grand Prairie police officer makes a split-second decision not to shoot a suspect who appeared to be armed.

Latest News

Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch for on Sunday.

Editor's Choice Videos