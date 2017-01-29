Fort Worth opens Police Athletic League gym

The Fort Worth Police Athletic League officially opened its East Fort Worth gym location on Saturday. They're hoping to expand to other sports besides boxing.
Police chase ends in SE Dallas after suspect runs into utility pole

Early Saturday morning, Dallas Police and Dallas Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated robbery call that resulted in a chase. It ended in Southeast Dallas when the suspect hit a utility pole. Live wires also damaged a patrol car. The suspect was checked by paramedics for minor injuries. Oncor disabled the wires and recovered the power.

How the brain makes memories

We think of memory as the ability to recall something, but there's more to it than that. Here's how your brain stores short-term memories for the long term and what happens when that process malfunctions.

