One fatality in early morning Berry Street accident

Around midnight Sunday, an accident involving a sedan and SUV occurred on Berry Street in Fort Worth, resulting in one fatality.
Star-Telegram

Police chase ends in SE Dallas after suspect runs into utility pole

Early Saturday morning, Dallas Police and Dallas Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated robbery call that resulted in a chase. It ended in Southeast Dallas when the suspect hit a utility pole. Live wires also damaged a patrol car. The suspect was checked by paramedics for minor injuries. Oncor disabled the wires and recovered the power.

How the brain makes memories

We think of memory as the ability to recall something, but there's more to it than that. Here's how your brain stores short-term memories for the long term and what happens when that process malfunctions.

