Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

Brutus, a 900-pound grizzly bear, was brought by Montana Grizzly Encounter to the Washington Sportsmen's Show at the fairgrounds in Puyallup.
Peter Haley / The News Tribune

Latest News

How the brain makes memories

We think of memory as the ability to recall something, but there's more to it than that. Here's how your brain stores short-term memories for the long term and what happens when that process malfunctions.

Latest News

What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th planet from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

Latest News

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Editor's Choice Videos