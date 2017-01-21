Whole Foods in Fort Worth spotlights local vendors

A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and family attend a national prayer service on Saturday at Washington National Cathedral. The interfaith service is a tradition for new presidents and is hosted by the Episcopal parish.
Texas pride shone bright at the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural ball just outside Washington, D.C. on January 19th, the day before Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. With all the boots, line dancing and good music made guests feel as if they weren't half a nation away from the Lone Star State.