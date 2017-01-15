Fans told to take shelter inside AT&T Stadium after Cowboys game

ARLINGTON _ Inclement weather has AT&T Stadium basically on lock down with fans urged to stay inside and take shelter at 8:07 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Divisional playoff game in front of a crowd of 93,396. Most of the fans have left, but there are approximately 1,000 or so milling around or sitting in the stands waiting out the storm.
Two notices were flashed on the giant scoreboard to take shelter.
Soon afterward, cell phones in the press box began ringing with with an “Emergency Alert” for a flood warning in the area until 11 p.m.
