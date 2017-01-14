Witness describes scene following three-vehicle wreck in Dallas

Rangers relief pitchers Tony Barnette and Matt Bush, along with radio broadcaster Matt Hicks signed autographs and posed for pictures for over 150 fans at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Waco on Thursday evening (Video by Stefan Stevenson).
Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.
Traffic cam video confirms slick highways as a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.
Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.