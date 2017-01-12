Dallas Cowboys playoff billboards begin popping up across North Texas

Traffic cam video confirms slick highways as a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada.
Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.
Arlington Police responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the 2500 block of Thomason Circle. A man found a family member on the ground with gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.
New Year's Eve was one of the busiest nights for law enforcement. The Dallas Police Department reports it received more than 900 calls about gunfire last year, and it had 711 calls about gunfire in four hours this weekend.