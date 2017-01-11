Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felonies and will pay $4.3 billion in a deal reached with the U.S. government following emissions cheating and a scheme to cover it up. Six high-level VW employees were also indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act. The company will now receive three years probation with an independent monitor overseeing their compliance and control measures.