LD Bell girls upset Trinity, remain perfect in 5-6A

Myra Gordon scored 17 points, sister Lexi added 14 and LD Bell upset No. 2 Euless Trinity 46-42, its first win vs the Trojans since 2014.
bgosset@star-telegram.com

Latest News

Officers shoot armed man they say made threats in south Fort Worth

Officers shot a man who threatened and pointed a rifle toward them Friday night in south Fort Worth, police say. Two people flagged down an officer around 10:20 p.m., stating that their son was suicidal, a police spokesman said. Later, police say the man exited the residence and walked toward officers while making threatening comments with a long rifle on his shoulder. An officer fired one shot, striking the man in the side.

Editor's Choice Videos