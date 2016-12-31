Police shoot armed man who they say threatened officers in south Fort Worth

Officers shot a man who threatened and pointed a rifle toward them Friday night in south Fort Worth, police say. Two people flagged down an officer around 10:20 p.m., stating that their son was suicidal, a police spokesman said. Later, police say the man exited the residence and walked toward officers while making threatening comments with a long rifle on his shoulder. An officer fired one shot, striking the man in the side.