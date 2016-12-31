Police shoot armed man who they say threatened officers in south Fort Worth

Officers shot a man who threatened and pointed a rifle toward them Friday night in south Fort Worth, police say. Two people flagged down an officer around 10:20 p.m., stating that their son was suicidal, a police spokesman said. Later, police say the man exited the residence and walked toward officers while making threatening comments with a long rifle on his shoulder. An officer fired one shot, striking the man in the side.
Star-Telegram

Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.

