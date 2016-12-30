Man killed in house fire in Dallas

A man was killed in a house fire in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas. Cause of the fire in under investigation.
Star-Telegram

Latest News

Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.

Latest News

Information wanted in Dallas homicide

Early Dec. 5, Dallas police say, a woman and a man met in the courtyard of the City Inn Motel, at 223 S. Ewing Ave. After she got in and out of the man's car and left in the car of a witness, police say, the man followed and caught up with them, shooting the woman and killing her. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

Editor's Choice Videos