Weatherford officer, suspect wounded during struggle outside restaurant

Game action from the first day of the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational girls tournament. Including Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy, Keller, Mansfield Summit, Grapevine, Arlington Bowie, Mansfield Timberview, and Arlington Martin.
On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Actress Carrie Fisher is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
Early Dec. 5, Dallas police say, a woman and a man met in the courtyard of the City Inn Motel, at 223 S. Ewing Ave. After she got in and out of the man's car and left in the car of a witness, police say, the man followed and caught up with them, shooting the woman and killing her. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.
Dr. Kent Brantly, who recovered from Ebola after experimental treatment and now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, talks about his medical passion and the power of compassion. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)