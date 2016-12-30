Weatherford officer, suspect wounded during struggle outside restaurant

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.