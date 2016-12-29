Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out

A chase began after a suspect did not stop for a traffic violation leading deputies on a pursuit from Hunt County to Rockwall County.

Latest News

Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.

Latest News

Information wanted in Dallas homicide

Early Dec. 5, Dallas police say, a woman and a man met in the courtyard of the City Inn Motel, at 223 S. Ewing Ave. After she got in and out of the man's car and left in the car of a witness, police say, the man followed and caught up with them, shooting the woman and killing her. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

Latest News

Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

Dr. Kent Brantly, who recovered from Ebola after experimental treatment and now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, talks about being famous for being sick. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Latest News

NORAD knows if Santa's been good at staying on track

It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa took flight. Using cutting-edge technology to provide real-time updates on Santa's Yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch on the big man's progress and brings a little magic to the season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.

Editor's Choice Videos