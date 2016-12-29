Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize, he did offer his condolences to those who were lost Dec. 7, 1941. Obama and Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiment that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Actress Carrie Fisher is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.
Early Dec. 5, Dallas police say, a woman and a man met in the courtyard of the City Inn Motel, at 223 S. Ewing Ave. After she got in and out of the man's car and left in the car of a witness, police say, the man followed and caught up with them, shooting the woman and killing her. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.
Dr. Kent Brantly, who recovered from Ebola after experimental treatment and now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, talks about his medical passion and the power of compassion. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
A group of people search for the pieces of a pirate treasure map in an escape-room game at Secret Chambers in Fort Worth to see if they can figure their way out in one hour. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa took flight. Using cutting-edge technology to provide real-time updates on Santa's Yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch on the big man's progress and brings a little magic to the season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.