Best new DFW restaurants 2016

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion Pause

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

6:25 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story