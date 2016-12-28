Highlights of Day 1 Moritz Holiday Classic quarterfinals

Keller, Justin Northwest, Timber Creek and Mckinney all won quarterfinal games during the opening day of the Moritz Dealership Holiday Classic in Aledo.
Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

Dr. Kent Brantly, who recovered from Ebola after experimental treatment and now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, talks about being famous for being sick. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

NORAD knows if Santa's been good at staying on track

It started with a single phone call in 1955 and NORAD's tradition of tracking Santa took flight. Using cutting-edge technology to provide real-time updates on Santa's Yuletide journey, NORAD keeps watch on the big man's progress and brings a little magic to the season. Visit www.noradsanta.org to learn more.

Shooting on Azle Avenue in Fort Worth

Around 12:45 a.m. Fort Worth police respond to a shooting in the 2700 block of Azle Avenue. One victim was shot at a different location and drove to a convenience store for help. The victim's condition is unknown, and the suspects are unknown. (Metro Video)

Denton shooting leaves one dead

Denton Police respond to a fatal shooting at about 1:30 a.m. at The Library Bar. Police say one man was shot and died at the scene after an altercation between two groups of patrons. No arrests have been made but police say they have a person of interest. (Metro Video)

