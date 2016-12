Information wanted in Dallas homicide

Early Dec. 5, Dallas police say, a woman and a man met in the courtyard of the City Inn Motel at 223 S. Ewing Ave. After she got in and out of the man's car and left in a witness's car, police say, the man followed and caught up with them, shooting the woman to death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.