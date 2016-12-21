Arlington Martin hangs on in 4-6A opener

Isaiah Pittman hit six 3-pointers as Arlington Martin beat Arlington Bowie 58-56 on Tuesday night.
bgosset@star-telegram.com

Latest News

Denton shooting leaves one dead

Denton Police respond to a fatal shooting, about 1:30 am at The Library Bar. Police say one man was shot, and died at the scene, after an altercation between two groups of patrons. No arrests have been made but police say the do have a person of interest. (Metro Video)

Latest News

Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.

Editor's Choice Videos