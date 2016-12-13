Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jeff Banister on rookie hazing ban

Rangers pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez and manager Jeff Banister discus the league's ban on rookie hazing (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
sstevenson@star-telegram.com

