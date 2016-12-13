Mavs hand out gifts at Lakewest in West Dallas

This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.
More than 1,700 arrived at DFW Airport for the official kickoff party of Snowball Express. The nonprofit honors the spouses and children of U.S. military personnel killed since 9-11 with a free four-day trip to North Texas.
Maren Morris' performance on 'Saturday Night Live' is one of many stops on her ascent to the top in Nashville. Her friends and family held a watch party at The Grease Monkey in Arlington, where she once performed, to cheer her on.
The wreck was reported about 9 p.m. Saturday at Davis Boulevard and Emerald Hills Way. A Jeep Wrangler was southbound and attempted to turn onto Emerald Hills Way when the two vehicles collided. The driver of the Jeep was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries.
Kennedale held Abilene Wylie to 165 yards of total offense, but four turnovers and 11 penalties doomed the Wildcats in a Class 4A Division I semifinal. Running backs D.J. Kirven (23 carries-122 yards, 1 TD) and Jalen Knowles (26-113) led Kennedale.
UT Arlington men's basketball players Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey (of Arlington Bowie) helped lead the Mavericks to an upset over No. 12 Saint Mary's Thursday. It's the first win over a top 25 team in UTA history (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
UT Arlington men's basketball coach Scott Cross said the Maverick's win over No. 12 ranked Saint Mary's Thursday night should help his already confident team play with even more confidence (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
University of Texas at Arlington’s Julienne Greer, assistant professor of theatre arts: social robotics and performance, wants to use NAO and Shakespeare to help older adults in a new interdisciplinary study.