UT Arlington's Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey say win over No. 12 Saint Mary's another confidence boost

UT Arlington men's basketball players Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey (of Arlington Bowie) helped lead the Mavericks to an upset over No. 12 Saint Mary's Thursday. It's the first win over a top 25 team in UTA history (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).