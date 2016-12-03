Suspect flees after stabbing 1 with bowie knife in Dallas

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.
Ohio State University administrators are telling students to "run, fight, hide" in the wake of a shooter on campus on the morning of November 28. Seven people have been sent to the hospital, authorities said, and two are known to be in stable condition.