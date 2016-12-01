Woman rescued from burning home in Flower Mound

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.
Ohio State University administrators are telling students to "run, fight, hide" in the wake of a shooter on campus on the morning of November 28. Seven people have been sent to the hospital, authorities said, and two are known to be in stable condition.
Dallas Police responded about 3:28 a.m. Nov. 27 to a shooting in the area of Stemmons Freeway and Regal Road. A male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital. The shooting is under investigation.
Colleyville Heritage running back Mario Ortiz rushed for 243 yards on 27 carries and 2 touchdowns as the Panthers downed Lubbock Coronado 43-34. Quarterback Cam Roane added 278 yards and 4 scores through the air.
Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning tipped away a 2-point conversion try by Midlothian Heritage with six seconds left to defeat the Jaguars 49-47 in a Class 4A Division I Regional-round game. Wildcats running back D.J. Kirven rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns.