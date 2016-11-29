Meteorologist Remeisha Shade leaves NBC 5

Looks like there’s been a change in the weather at KXAS/Channel 5, especially on weekends.
NBC 5 confirms that Remeisha Shade, who has primarily been doing weather on the weekend-evening newscasts since late 2010, has left the station. Signs began to emerge on Tuesday morning, when Shade changed her professional Facebook page from Remeisha Shade NBC5 to Remeisha Shade Wx. Her bio page is no longer on the NBC5 website, and a query sent to her NBC5 email address bounced back.
“Remeisha Shade is no longer with NBC 5; and we do not comment further on personnel matters,” the station said in an email statement received shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Shade has not replied to a query sent to her professional Facebook account.
Shade participated in DFW.com’s “The Rainmakers” package about local meterologists a few years back. She also posed for its Singin’ in the Rain-inspired cover photo, along with WFAA/Channel 8’s Colleen Coyle and KTVT/Channel 11’s Jeff Jamison.
Shade had watched local TV meteorolgists in her native Huntsville, Ala., from the time she was about 10 years old. From her “Rainmakers” story:
“She got a firsthand taste of a tornado on May 18, 1995, when an EF4 twister went through Huntsville — and destroyed her family’s house. ‘They estimated this tornado to have winds of around 250 miles per hour,’ she says. “My whole family was at home. I was at cheerleading practice at the time, but they canceled it when the county to our left issued a warning. My mother picked me up, and about 20 to 25 minutes later, the tornado came right over the house. It was a really scary experience.’
“But it also piqued her interest in weather further. She went to Florida State University, where she received her bachelor of science degree in meteorology and did a couple of internships at the Weather Channel. She worked at stations in Beaumont and her hometown of Huntsville before coming to NBC 5 in late 2010.”
She also won the title of Miss Florida State University and competed for Miss Florida 2003, and she has a background in ballet and jazz dance.
Shade’s Facebook and Twitter feeds continue to have weather updates, but the most recent one to refer to NBC5 is from Nov. 20.
Comments