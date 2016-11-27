Getting drivers to slow down in neighborhoods

Councilwoman Ann Zadeh is trying to get a 25 mph speed limit in Fort Worth neighborhoods. (Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall)

Latest News

What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.

Editor's Choice Videos