Early morning fog creeps into DFW

Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning tipped away a 2-point conversion try by Midlothian Heritage with six seconds left to defeat the Jaguars 49-47 in a Class 4A Division I Regional-round game. Wildcats running back D.J. Kirven rushed for 162 yards and five touchdowns.
Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Jason Bean threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, but the Eagles couldn't over come an early Highland Park lead in a 41-27 loss to the Scots in a Class 5A Division I Regional-round game at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The Dallas Police Department is issuing its own challenge as the holiday season kicks up: Be Kind. They say whether at work or at a restaurant, it's important to be kind and join together as a community.
Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.
As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.