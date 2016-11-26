NASA Celebrates Small Business Saturday

Arlington Bowie is one of a handful of area teams practicing on Thanksgiving. Head Coach Danny DeArman had his father prepare 15 deep-fried turkeys for the Volunteers. Bowie (10-2) will face Duncanville (10-2) in the Regional round at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
The Dallas Police Department is issuing its own challenge as the holiday season kicks up: Be Kind. They say whether at work or at a restaurant, it's important to be kind and join together as a community.
Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October, is in the midst of a four-month mission.
As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving.
This is a clip from "Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four" a documentary about four women who were wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls in San Antonio more than 20 years ago.